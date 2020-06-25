Five members of Wilmington City Council vented their frustration over a lack of a vote for Wilmington Police body cameras during a committee meeting Wednesday evening.
Councilmen Trippi Congo, Sam Guy, Linda Gray, Vash Turner, and Rysheema Dixon discussed the cameras at the Health Aging & Disabilities Committee Meeting chaired by Congo.
Wilmington first bought body cameras in 2014, with 20 officers testing them between 2016 and 2017, but no cameras have been utilized by the force since.
Councilman Vash Turner went over his version of the timeline.
"We first talked about this in 2018, about the body cameras. When we spoke about it, we were told we would apply for a grant. We allowed them to try to apply for the grant, and when they came back to us two months after the deadline of the grant, they told us that they missed the deadline of the grant, which took us into this year. And now this year they went on and put the grant in.
The grant doesn't get approved until October, and we don't know it's awarded until August, and then we would make a budget amendment the following year. We were told during this process that we didn't have enough funding, that we only had funding for half the police department, and now we see in the recent press release the Mayor stated he had $800,000.
Now we're still playing games where we have the incident that happened nationally, we had incidents that happened locally, and now the Mayor wants to say he has the money to do it. We're saying if that's the case, whoever voted no, or was absent from the committee, now we go ahead and put the legislation through, the people who were absent should be present, and vote it out, or we vote the new legislation through, make the proper amendments, get the contract passed, and no matter what we do, that will already be in place."
Councilman Guy was willing to place further blame for why a full-council vote hasn't happened.
"The fact that this thing has delayed all this time, and I'm just talking about for the full council to vote yes or no, lets you know that there are people manipulating the process, and the people manipulating the process are the Mayor, the Chief of Police, the Chairman of the Finance Committee Bud Freel, and the Chairman of Public Safety Loretta Walsh. Each of those people have done everything they can do to make a simple decision never have an opportunity to be voted on."
Wilmington resident Teresa Oliver spoke during the public comment about why she felt the cameras are important.
"I need them to have a body cam so I am sure that my son is going to make it home, or that people in the community are feeling that they are safe. It shouldn't be a question of whether it's in the budget."
Councilman Ciro Adams was quiet throughout much of the body camera discussion, although his comments were truncated when suddenly the audio part of his Zoom feed cut out.
CIRO ADAMS: "I heard a lot of name calling and finger pointing with regard to legislation not being passed, but people have to keep in mind that this group is led by Councilman Samuel Guy, and if he's had this inability for getting things passed, maybe you should consider a different leader of your group. And uhhh... [Zoom audio lost]"
TRIPPI CONGO: "I'm not going to allow... can you guys hear me?"
SAM GUY: "He's saying what he's supposed to be saying."
CONGO: "I'm not going to allow that conversation to continue."
Congo did later say this debate should have been solved years ago, but the protests and riots in Wilmington last month changed some mindsets.
"The only reason why they are doing this is because of the national protests and the local protests, and they didn't want buildings to be destroyed, so they brought up body cameras again. Financially we can't afford it? It all depends on where our priorities are. It's a shame that the administration and some
Councilwomen Gray then said body cameras are important, because they take away some of the ambiguity of a situation.
"It's transparency, and allows people to have a voice about what happened, if they saw what happened. As we've seen with the most recent incidents, when people visually see something, it has a much different impact than if they're just listening to it, or they're reading about it."
Wednesday's discussion was not over a specific ordinance, so it's unclear if legislation will be addressed as Wilmington's FY '21 begins on July 1.