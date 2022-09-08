A State House bill that would have given Wilmington extra powers to acquire vacant and abandoned properties through eminent domain received scrutiny from Wilmington City Council Wednesday evening.
House Bill 458 was introduced on June 7 by State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington), which would specifically give the City of Wilmington the right to claim property that are vacant or abandoned, if it is part of a City Council-passed ordinance to acquire the property for a development plan.
HB 458 received extremely short notice before appearing in the House Administration Committee on June 15, and despite passing without any unfavorable stances, it never made it to the floor of Legislative Hall before the end of session.
State Rep. Bud Freel, a former member of Wilmington City Council who won a special election for the 4th District earlier this year, but will be leaving in November, was the only state legislator out of the 13 sponsors or co-sponsors to take the invitation to speak at the Intergovernmental Committee meeting.
"I was just trying to give the city that they may be able to use to address vacant properties in Wilmington."
Under current state law, eminent domain can only be used in specific cases of public utilities or other public agencies, or if it removes a "blighted" or "slum" area or structure that is beyond repair or unfit for use.
Allowing Wilmington to make the eminent domain claim for a development plan means the property could end up in the hand of developers, something that concerns City Councilwoman Shané Darby.
"It could be a very dangerous tool. Eminent domain should not be a tool for private development. We are not talking about affordable housing, we are not talking about local hire, we are not talking about how a lien in the process of that is, we're not talking about equitable housing for the city of Wilmington. Until those safe barriers are removed, I don't believe eminent domain should be a tool used for public development."
She also expressed concerns over the types of organizations that could receive the claimed property.
"The biggest issue for me was the private development piece. I feel like we have a monopoly in our city on developers where BPG and other developers that are so common are getting all of the properties and we're not thinking about small, minority, and locally owned companies to get some of these bids."
Freel pointed out to council that without the added language from the state, there wasn't much they could do besides use a wrecking ball.
"If the city took a property, the only thing they could do is demolish the property and leave it sit. You're not going to be able to give to some one, even a non-profit, who might make a couple dollars off of it, and you couldn't give it to a private developer, so your hands are pretty much tied by the current code here in Delaware."
Ed Osborne owns an auto repair shop on A street near Christiana Landing, and has been the target of several eminent domain attempts in recent years.
"There's no reason that you should be able to take anyone's properties, 3 years, 5 years, or 10 years, if they're paying their taxes, they're maintaining their properties' upkeep, and doing the things they're supposed to be doing."
Wednesday's Intergovernmental Committee meeting was simply a discussion on the eminent domain topic, Committee Chairwoman Linda Gray said there is a chance a resolution formally taking a stance on HB458 could be offered in the future.