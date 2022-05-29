Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country.
Among the Memorial Day events that are planned:
A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m.
A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park on S. Little Creek Road in Dover on Monday at 2pm. Among those being honored: WWII Army Veteran Tom Anderson, who was recently awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his part in The Ghost Army that saved 30,000 lives in its work prior to and during the invasion of Normandy, and recently deceased chapter member Jon Reynolds who passed away on April 16. Jon was held as a POW in North Vietnam for more than seven years.
The City of Wilmington will hold its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday starting at 6 p.m. City officials say it's the 155th edition of the parade, the oldest continuous parade in the country. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. on Delaware Avenue at Woodlawn Avenue and moves up to the Civil War monument at Broom Street. State Representative Charles Postles will serve as Grand Marshal and speak about his ancestor, James Parke Postles, who was honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions with the Union Army at the Battle of Gettysburg.