Over 900 people have donated to a memorial fund for Matima Miller, a TikTok influencer who had millions of followers, who was shot and killed in Wilmington Monday morning.
TikTok and Instagram salutes have flooded in for the 19-year-old Miller, who went by Swavy on TikTok, and was known for his dance videos.
A GoFundMe page launched to help pay for Miller's funeral expenses, and as of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 922 donors had contributed $17,442.
An influencer who goes by Kid Maury, took to YouTube to pay tribute to his friend.
"To see him get taken out... it don't make no sense... it don't make no sense."
Police have not provided an update to the investigation of the shooting, which took place at about 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 7, on the 700 block of Elbert Place.
The GoFundMe page briefly addressed Miller's death.
"He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence. Unfortunately, due to legality we are not able to provide much information on the events surrounding his passing. However, the family is working diligently to get justice for Swavy. This is just the beginning."
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653.