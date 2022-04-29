Former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland will be honored at a memorial service in Dover on Saturday, April 30.
Holland served on Delaware's highest court for three decades and was both the youngest appointed and longest-serving judge in the court's history. He retired in 2017, after authoring more than 700 opinions and several thousand orders.
Holland died last month at age 75.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Educational and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University in Dover.