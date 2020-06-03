Delaware's education leaders began the process of how to safely reopen schools if the COVID-19 pandemic stays at a mild level, but they're also thinking about how 11 weeks of closed schools could affect the students.
The School Reopening Work Group focusing on health and wellness spent time on cleaning procedures, whether sports could come back, and class sizes if COVID-19's spread is at a light level, but also branched off onto other side topics.
Kristin Dwyer, Director of Legislation for the Delaware State Education Association, said she heard from school psychologists and other professionals that there needs to be time spent on the students, before hitting the books again.
"There's a concern amongst specialists that districts will not give them the time to really focus on the mental health on the children, rather there will be such pressure on curriculum, getting students learning again. But our specialists think they might not be in a place to learn."
Dwyer added those changes could be tough for some trying to adjust.
"They need time to address the mental health of their students, to address the PTSD they may have, from anxiety to thoughts of suicide they may have experienced during this time. From going from learning digitally to having a schedule..."
In addition, Dwyer also said as schools send out more information about how to educate their kids, especially those with special needs, precautions need to be taken to not overload stressed situations.
"Parents are starting to feel overwhelmed with the responsibilities they have to care for their child, depending on what ability they may or may not have, whether they're special needs or not. I believe parents are really starting to be bombarded with information."
Part of their plan also recommended implementing mental health screening for all students and staff.
During the 90 minute session, the group focused on if COVID-19 is a light factor, what changes would be needed.
They focused on hand-washing, cleaning surfaces multiple times a day, and following the current 14-day self-quarantine recommendations if COVID-19 does return into a school environment, plus quarantining any student who spent more than 10 minutes with someone who was positive.
The group plans to spend time next week on if COVID-19 begins to make a more aggressive return to Delaware in the Fall, with a discussion on substantial spread coming on June 23, before making recommendations to the Secretary of Education on June 30.