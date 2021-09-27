A smaller privately-owned metal fabrication company is also expanding in western Sussex County. Miller Metal Fabrication will add 60,000 sq. ft. of industrial and and office space on 8.5 acres of land next to its current leased facility in the Newton Business Park in Bridgeville.
Upon completion of the production facility, six positions will be move from its Greensboro, Maryland, shop to Delaware. The full-service provider also plans to add 19 positions within three years, according to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. The company already employees 92 people in the state. Within three years, they'll employ 117 people in Delaware.
“We strongly believe this new “world class” production facility will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy,” said Martin W. Miller, founder and owner of Miller Metal in a prepared statement. “We are extremely appreciative to have State of Delaware support in this effort.”
In exchange for a $7 million investment, Miller Metal will receive a Jobs Performance Grant from the state's Strategic Fund of $57,350 and a Capital Expenditure Grant for $207,900.
“Miller Metal Fabrication’s decision to expand their operations and build a new facility in Bridgeville is great news for Sussex County and for Delaware,” said Governor John Carney in prepared statement. “This expansion will create new jobs, and it reaffirms that Delaware is the ideal place for businesses to grow.”
“Sussex County is excited at the prospect of adding more good-paying jobs, thanks to Miller Metal Fabrication’s expansion plans and the approval of these grants,” said Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent in a written statement. “Sussex County has a robust manufacturing sector, one that is thriving with many small and mid-size businesses. This funding will ensure another local company stays hard at work creating products that we can proudly say are made in America – and made right here in Sussex County.”