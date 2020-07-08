New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, named Mark Logemann as the new chief of the county's Emergency Medical Services.
Meyer said they conducted a nationwide search for the post.
"Chief Logemann is literally a life saver, and has a long, impressive track record of leadership and passion that will serve the residents of New Castle County well into the future," said Meyer.
"I look forward to continuing to work with him and his leadership team.”
Logemann started his career in 1996 and rose through the ranks to EMS Assistant Chief in December, 2015.
He became Acting EMS Chief in October, 2019 following the retirement of long time Chief Larry Tan.
“I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead an amazing group of highly skilled and dedicated paramedics," said Logemann, "and I look forward to continuing our growth in an ever-changing medical environment.”
Logemann has led the paramedics through the difficult past five months in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials say among Logemann's numerous commendations are five pre-hospital sudden cardiac arrest save citations.