NCC2050 was more than two years in the making, but on Monday, August 22, 2022, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signed the comprehensive plan into code.
NCC2050 will guide planning and land use, future development and redevelopment, in New Castle County for the next three decades.
The measure was passed by New Castle County Council on July 26th by a vote of 9 to 3, with Council members Jea Street, David Carter, and David Tackett voting against its passage.
County officials said the plan was crafted after collecting hundreds of comments, and conducting interviews with County residents of all ages, business owners, elected officials and more.