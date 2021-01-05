Matt Meyer began his second term as New Castle County Executive on Facebook with a virtual swearing-in and inaugural address on Tuesday.
With his right hand raised and left hand on the Bible, Meyer took the oath under the direction of retired federal judge and patent and corporate law expert, Gregory Sleet on January 5, 2021.
In his inaugural address, Meyer started by directing praise to the county's first responders for their efforts during the pandemic.
"All of us, owe each of you and your families, a debt of gratitude," said Meyer.
Meyer noted the county's efforts in providing coronavirus testing were among the best in the country.
"In seven months we have hosted 364 COVID-19 testing events and administered over 289,000 tests," said Meyer. "This testing has saved lives. It is easier and faster to get tested here than in nearly every other county in the country."
The county's ability to pivot and respond to the pandemic on a number of fronts is a silver lining, said Meyer.
"We possess the ingenuity in New Castle County and across Delaware the leadership to tackle our most feared and overwhelming problems and to do so at lightning speed."
However, Meyer said there are existing problems in the county that have been exacerbated by the pandemic such as education, the digital divide, and healthcare, and it will all be a central focus of his second term.
"We have an obligation, all of us, to acknowledge these inequities and prevent a whole generation from falling into a lifetime of risk," said Meyer.