Malik Gordon of Elkton, Maryland, is going to have to do something no father ever should.
Friday, he'll be forced to bury his 1-year-old daughter, Ja-Ziyah. She's been in the hospital, basically, since the day she was born. She suffers from a heart defect.
"Pretty much her heart is backwards from anyone else's," said Gordon.
That heart defect combined with a lung disease has left the Gordon family in a difficult position.
"There's no other option for her except for them to pretty much pull the plug Friday."
Until recently, there was no Muslim cemetery in the state of Delaware. The closest one is across the river in New Jersey.
"It's very important...to all brothers and sisters of Islam to have a proper burial ground for their loved ones. You don't understand how much it means, until you have to bury somebody, especially when it's outside of your faith."
But the Muslim Cemetery of Delaware was abruptly slapped with a cease and desist order last week by New Castle County, ordering all burials to be halted. WDEL first reported Friday that the Port Penn property at Pole Bridge and Port Penn roads, while zoned for cemetery use, was operating without a permit. County records show the property failed a code inspection on February 26, 2020.
Burials occurring at the site caught the attention of constituents in State Rep. Kevin Hensley's district, who contacted the county to report what he called "suspicious activity."
Hensley, in an initial social media post, incorrectly stated the property was not zoned for cemetery usage, creating a frenzy among commenters in various groups. After WDEL first reported the site was, in fact, zoned correctly, but needed to file a site plan with New Castle County, and that no bodies would have to be exhumed from the site, he corrected his social media post. Hensley never returned WDEL's request for comment.
"We've been trying to do anything and everything that we can to try to make sure that she has a proper burial."
Under the Islam faith, burials typically occur within 24 hours of a person's death, but must occur within 72 hours. There's no viewing or wake, but the person has a final cleansing, and their body is then wrapped to leave only their face showing.
Given the Gordon family's difficult situation, Wednesday, County Executive Matt Meyer agreed to temporarily lift the cease and desist order to allow Ja-Ziyah's burial to go forward.
"[The lack of a Muslim cemetery in Delaware] is something that has been a concern--a very valid concern of the Muslim community for an extended period of time," said Meyer. "We have agreed to lift the cease and desist order that we placed last week only for the limited purpose of this burial--just for humanitarian reasons."
While the state permits burials, the county regulates the land use and says traffic, access, and parking issues exist at the cemetery site. In exchange for the temporary lifting of the cease and desist, the cemetery's owners have agreed to bus people to and from the site Friday.
"Based on my judgement, it does look like they're on their way to completing the site plan," said Meyer. "When there's a humanitarian issue like this, it's reasonable to use my discretion."
"Our heart goes out to Malik, his children, his wife, his whole family," said Meyer.
No estimated timeline was given for the site plan to be completed, but Meyer suggested a permit could be months away from being issued, since some of the work requires the Delaware Department of Transportation to be involved.
Imam Muhammad Salaam with the Muslim Center of Wilmington, who also serves as community outreach specialist for the county, called the permitting issues a misunderstanding.
"We talked about the human element...it was just a misunderstanding between parties where you felt as though you met all requirements, and there was a little more, and the other side felt as though you violated or you didn't meet enough requirements," said Salaam. "So we came to a salient conclusion--it was a human error. So if it's about human error, you correct it, if you're trying to be right before God and you try to be right for your fellow man."