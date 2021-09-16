County Executive Matt Meyer has vetoed an ordinance that would have placed a residency requirement on certain high-level executive office positions.
Ordinance 21-089, sponsored by County Councilman Dave Carter and County Councilwoman Dee Durham, passed in a vote 11-2. Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick and Councilwoman Lisa Diller were the "no" votes.
Carter, who represents Townsend and areas south of the canal, said the ordinance was very specific, applying only to future high-level political appointee positions, not existing employees.
"Folks, who typically start at $165,000 and make major policy decisions affecting the residents of New Castle County, that they would commit to being a resident and living here in the county while they're doing that."
Currently, just one political appointee, Rich Hall, Land Use General Manager, resides outside the county and state with a residence in Maryland. He would be exempt under this ordinance. Carter's ordinance also included an exemption for a future political appointee who have kids in school and may be unable to move.
In a letter accompanying his veto, dated September 15, 2021 and obtained by WDEL, Meyer said this will hamper government's ability to attract strong talent.
"It will saddle future New Castle County administrations with restrictions on finding the best talent for key roles. In an era where employees with specific skill sets are in high demand, adding residency restrictions or other burdens into the hiring process is contrary to the public interest," he wrote.
While it's unlikely this ordinance would have any impact on his administration, Meyer added he's hesitant to approve anything that restricts his successor's administration that did not apply to his administration. Further, he fears other residency requirements could result from the ordinance.
"In addition, there are residents of New Castle County who work for government agencies outside our jurisdiction, and I am concerned that this legislation could encourage other jurisdictions to put similar residency requirements in place, harming employment opportunities for current or future residents of our county," Meyer said.
Carter doesn't buy that argument.
"I don't believe that. These are a very select group of high-level political appointees that you can appoint for reasons of really high qualifications or because you just politically think they will benefit you in some other way because it's not the same as the merit-hiring process," he told WDEL. "I think in that situation, with the political influence they have, the policy influence they have, this select, very small group of individuals that head our departments and things in the county that affect our lives should live amongst the people who they make decisions about."
New Castle County does not currently have any residency requirements. A former residency requirement that was broader was removed from county code in 2011.
"I think it's important to live amongst their community while you're making these high-level policy decisions because you really understand the context and are willing to live with the same type of policies that the people would have to live with that are residents here," said Carter.
"We're a very big, very diverse county. I think there's enough to offer for anyone here, so hopefully, we will be able to put this and reinstate it. I think it would be better for policy for New Castle County."
Carter said he was not expecting a veto from Meyer on this, and he plans to try for a veto override in the near future.
"I will move this and see where the votes fall."