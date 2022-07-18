Delaware State Police said a 25-year old man from Flint, Michigan, is in jail in connection with a shots fired incident that stopped traffic on I-295 on Sunday evening, July 17, 2022.
Troopers said the incident unfolded just before 7 p.m. on southbound I-295 in the area of Route 13 with a minor vehicle accident.
According to police, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, Kirby Richards, got out and was attempting to stop traffic to allow the vehicles to get to the shoulder.
The driver of another car, a 58-year old Wilmington man, attempted to drive around Kirby.
Police said a verbal argument ensued, and Kirby allegedly got a gun out of the vehicle he was in and fired at least four times into the victim's car.
The victim was not hurt and drove away onto I-495 where he pulled over and called 9-1-1.
Kirby remained at the original scene and was arrested.
He's charged with reckless endangering and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on 33-thousand dollars bail.
Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-295 for more than an hour, bottling up weekend travelers.