The National Weather Service is out with its official report on the storms that marched through the area Monday evening.
Analysis of storm damage showed several microbursts produced wind speeds estimated as high as 110 miles per hour in Lakewood Farms near the Delaware - Pennsylvania state line. Several homes in that area were damaged, along with a number of houses in Cherokee Woods near Newark where estimated winds were between 85 and 95 miles per hour.
Microburst winds are also blamed for damage in Montgomery Woods in Hockessin, and Chadds Ford and Concordville in Pennsylvania.
Along the Delaware - Pennsylvania arc, thousands of people were in their third day with no electricity Wednesday. Restoration of service has been painstaking and complicated. Falling trees and limbs, most bursting with fully-bloomed greenery, crashed down onto powerlines but also onto properties where some of the damage also occurred.
"We're seeming some extensive damage to electric equipment so in many areas we're having to remove a lot of those tree limbs and things like that and working with our vegetation management teams to be able to clear those areas before the lineworkers can step in and rebuild those areas of the grid," Amber Burruezo of Delmarva Power said Wednesday. Burruezo also said for safety and other reasons, it's often necessary to restore customers one by one rather than in groups. More than 1,000 line workers have been on the job, including personnel from Delmarva's sister utilities and from providers in other states.
41,000 customers have been restored since Monday.
"We know that it's difficult to be without power, especially here in the summer. We want to reassure our customers that we are working around the clock right now," Burruezo added.