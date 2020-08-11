A fire near Middletown was declared accidental by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
An electrical malfunction in the home's fixed wiring sparked the fire at the home in the Estates of Cedar Lane Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 6:30 a.m., investigators said.
Firefighters from the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown arrived first on-scene on the unit block of Berton Court to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor unoccupied home.
No one was injured in the fire, which investigators said caused $500,000 in damage.