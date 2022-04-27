A Middletown business owner pleaded guilty to failing to hand over $500,000 in withheld federal employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
Nyashia Coryaba, who is listed by the Better Business Bureau as owning the Greater Works Companion Care LLC, admitted to failing to pay over the withheld money between June 2015 and December 2019.
She agreed to pay the IRS $579,640.22.
Coryaba faces a maximum of 5 years of prison when she is sentenced, which is currently scheduled for August 31.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware said Coryaba paid personal expenses using the money from her company.