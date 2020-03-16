The Town of Middletown has closed its government buildings and offices to the general public as they try to limit the transmission of COVID-19.
The includes the Town Hall, Public Works, and the Middletown Police Department.
Police officers are still responding to calls, and anyone who needs to go to the police department is asked to call (302)-376-9950 before going to the building.
Public Works and Electric will continue to respond to dispatched outages and issues, if you have an issue, call 302-378-2211.
Residents are still responsible for their electric bills, but payments can be made here, via telephone at 1-844-611-4013, or a drop box at 19 W. Green Street in the driveway entrance - although it is asked that you don't drop off cash, but rather get a money order. Those with outstanding bills will not have their electric cut during the state of emergency, but again they will be responsible for their bill in the future.
Trash collection is expected to continue on its normal days, for now.
Other town staff will continue to work while office remain closed to the public. Call 302-378-2711 if you have a question for a staff member and you'll be directed to them.
Town staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public. If you have a question for a staff member, please call us at 302-378-2711 and you will be routed to the correct contact.
Also, all Public meetings have been postponed until further notice (Planning & Zoning scheduled for 3/19/20 has been postponed).