A Middletown Volunteer Fire Company EMT has been charged with unlawful sexual contact after allegedly returning to the scene of an emergency call two weeks later.
Middletown Police said 48-year-old John Pase of Newark returned on February 18, 2021 to the site of a previous emergency call in the Spring Mill neighborhood. He had been there two weeks earlier, but this time came in his personal vehicle.
Police said the alleged victim opened the garage door, believing Pase was a home health care nurse. At the end of their conversation, Pase allegedly reached into her blouse, touching her breast.
Pase was charged with 3rd Degree unlawful sexual contact, and was released on his own recognizance, and a no-contact order with the alleged victim.