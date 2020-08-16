Michael LoSapio was burning his fingers checking Twitter, hoping for news that could help extend the life of his sons.
LoSapio was waiting on a ruling from the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] after two clinical trials of Viltepso, that was being tested to see if it could be a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Both of LoSapio's sons were born with DMD, a rare genetic disorder that leads to muscle deterioration and weakness, and a greatly reduced life expectancy.
"The boys don't produce dystrophin," Michael said. "It's a protein that's like a glue, without it everything just falls apart."
Michael's older son Mikey was part of the clinical trial, and has seen improvement.
Younger son Reid had to wait, and ask when his turn would come.
"It was really, really difficult to watch one son get it, and then after a few years have Reid ask 'when am I going to get this special medicine?' That was very hard," Michael said.
The news came out Wednesday, and when Michael saw the FDA granted accelerated approval for Viltepso, the tears flowed.
"It was like euphoria, I started crying, I had to leave the room for a minute."
DMD occurs in about 1 in 3,600 infants, and Viltepso is not pegged as a cure. Ongoing clinical trials will look to concern its long-term, and short-term effectiveness, but for Michael, it's a chance for hope for his two sons.
"Everything I've been told about their life being shortened, has the potential not to be."
Information from NBC10 was used in this report