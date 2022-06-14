Losing in penalty kicks in a state championship game is an especially rough way to lose an undefeated season, but for one Middletown soccer player, the experience brought her to music.
Flannery Grimm played for the Cavaliers in their 3-3 (3-1 PKs) loss to Padua in the 2022 DIAA Division 1 Girls Soccer Championship Game, and said she had returned from referring a youth game the next morning when she needed to clear some things off of her mind.
"I just walked up to my room to my piano and I had a thought, I could write and go through time-by-time what happened."
The Middletown freshman said she started putting the lyrics together over two days.
"4:30, and the bus was here/Walked down the stairs and heard the cheers/All the family and our friends/5 o'clock we left on the bus/A police escort ahead of us/No way this was really happening"
Grimm said heading past the gate at Delaware State University's Alumni Stadium was memorable.
"It was really cool, and also one of our seniors is going there next year, so that's really exciting. We were really happy to get to play on that field, and going in there you just could feel the magic."
The magic continued through a six-goal state championship game that saw Padua jump ahead, only to have Middletown respond with their own lead, but then Padua tied the game at halftime, and took a second half late advantage.
"9:30, we were down by one/Some may have said that we were done/But they haven't met us yet"
Grimm said she took advantage of being home more during the pandemic to build upon her love of music.
"I have always loved songwriting. Ever since quarantine, I really started writing. It's just a really good outlet, and it's a way of expressing my thoughts. To write about a moment like that, that people also experienced, and it wasn't just something I was feeling, I felt like I wasn't just writing for myself, but everyone who was at that game."
Rhiannon Bosco would get the equalizer for Middletown in the 72nd of 80 minutes, setting up two extra time periods that could not find a winner.
After A.I. duPont and Newark played an 8-overtime championship in 1996, it was decided that at some point, teams could not just play 11 vs. 11 forever, but a penalty shootout would take place after two overtimes.
"11 p.m., the game was done/PKs were lost 3 to 1/And the hardest part was seeing tears in everybody's eyes/Hugging and crying and saying 'it'll be fine'/And it'll be fine."
Grimm wasn't called upon to take a shot during the 5-on-5 penalty shootout, but said she put all of her energy into cheering, and when Padua emerged victorious, emotions ran over for Middletown.
"It stung, it really stung. I just remember running out there and everyone was so emotional. It was really hard to lost that game in PKs the way we did."
Grimm's song runs 3 minutes, 40 seconds, but while it was initially crafted for the Cavaliers, Grimm said she hopes anyone who hears that song is reminded that while champions are lauded, there is always a second team on the championship pitch.
"I wrote that for my team, because I thought we needed that, but I want anyone to know who has ever lost a state championship, I want people to take away that, first of all, there's always so much to be proud of, and second of all, you can always find the positives and an outlet."
Grimm put the song on social media, and said the reactions didn't just come from Middletown supporters.
"This girl that goes to Padua that I play field hockey with, she said 'I go to Padua, but it moved me.' I heard from parents on our team, I heard from players, and I just know that a lot of people were emotional about it, even if they weren't at the game. It was really cool to see a whole community have a positive response to it."
Grimm isn't sure if she is going to make music part of her professional goals, but she says a personal one is to make sure it is always a hobby.
"I think that music is always going to have a really big impact on my life and it's always going to be a part of me. I write and play almost every day. To have that as an outlet, I'm going to keep pursing that. I don't know how much of a career I'm going to pursue, but it's always going to be a part of me."
Grimm said she still listens to the song once in a while.
"Sometimes I still listen to it and cry a little about it because it really just brings me back to that day. I think it's sometimes good to relieve that, but sometimes I don't want to be reminded."
"It felt like what I did paid off. I put my thoughts into a song and was honest with it. I felt like it reached people, that made me feel really happy that I could make an impact on someone else and make them feel proud of us, and how proud we should be of our team."
Written words have power, but Grimm said they can become even stronger with coordinated music in their background.
"That's why I love it, I can express something that not everyone can understand, but I can make it so that it is accessible and understandable."
Grimm will return with the Cavaliers in 2023, and they remain the only team besides Padua to win a Division 1 Girls Soccer Championship since Delaware split divisions in 2014, but the 2022 game will be on their minds as they seek that one last win next year.
"It's crazy what happens in our minds/We sit here and laugh 'til we cry/ Just thinking about it brings the tears/But I just know/That next year is our year."