A Middletown man was arrested on three counts of first degree robbery and other charges by Newark Police on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Newark Police said they were called to a house on the 100 block of West Main Street at 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a home invasion robbery.
The alleged victims told police that three suspects forced their way into the house after knocking down the door. One of the victims was struck in the head and suffered cuts to the head and face.
The suspects then reportedly demanded money, holding up a gun to the head of one of the victims. The victims complied with the demands, and the suspects left.
After telling police this was not a random act of violence, Newark Police said they were able to use surveillance video and witness interviews to identify one of the suspects as Cameron Wade of Middletown.
Friday afternoon, Newark's SWAT Team executed a search warrant on Wade's house, taking him into custody.
Wade is facing the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree (3 counts)
- Burglary First Degree
- Assault Second Degree
- Conspiracy Second Degree
Wade was ordered held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $107,000 secured bail.
Newark Police said they are still looking to identify additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Anderson at (302)-366-7100 x3469 or wanderson@newark.de.us