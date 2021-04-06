New Castle City police said a 44-year old Middletown man faces Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and other traffic charges after managing to roll his car over on The Strand in the area of Alexanders Alley.
Police and Good Will of New Castle firefighters were called out around 2:30 Monday morning, April 5, 2021, for the crash and found the car on its driver's side.
Jose Mercado was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In addition to charges related to the crash, New Castle police say there was an active warrant for Mercado's arrest from another police agency.