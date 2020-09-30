A 45-year-old Middletown man has been charged with pleasuring himself while driving around in the city at least twice, Newark Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, the first time Clifton Thibodeaux Jr. was spotted engaged in touching his own genitals while in his vehicle was along East Cleveland Avenue near north Chapel Street around 7 p.m. on September 19, 2020.
A woman walking by said his window was open and he was watching her at the time, according to police.
On September 22, 2020, two women were walking in the same area around 5:15 p.m. when police said they spotted Thibodeaux engaged in the same behavior in the same manner.
They provided police with a license plate number, and authorities connected the two incidents based on vehicle and suspect descriptions.
Thibodeaux turned himself in at police headquarters on September 30 and was charged with three counts lewdness and three counts second-degree indecent exposure. He was released of his own recognizance.
Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3119 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.