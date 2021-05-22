A 21-year-old Middletown man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 7 in Bear late Friday night.
The man was apparently speeding northbound on 7 near Wrangle Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. when he slowed down for another motorcycle that pulled onto the road ahead of him, Delaware State Police said.
The victim's motorcycle wobbled and ran off the road into a grassy area before sideswiping a utility pole, traveling up a berm, hitting two trees and ending up on its side.
The motorcycle slid across the entrance to a newly-constructed industrial park and came to rest in some nearby woods.
The rider slid across the parking lot entrance and hit his head against a curb--he was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash closed Route 7 at the scene for about 3 hours.