A 32-year-old man shot and killed in Middletown in November was identified by authorities Wednesday.
According to Middletown Police, the victim killed in the area of East Cole Boulevard and New Street on Saturday, November 21, 2020, around 11:45 p.m. was Hakeem Evans.
Evans death was the first fatal shooting in Middletown since 2018.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Middletown Police Det. Adam Starrett at 302.696.2574 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.80o.TIP.3333.