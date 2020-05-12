Just one day after posting on social media they were open dining in, the Broadway Diner at East Main and South Broad streets in Middletown is back to take-out and delivery only.
On Monday, May 11, 2020 a Facebook post claimed the diner was open for pickup, delivery and dine-in service, in direction opposition to the governor's State of Emergency, which allows restaurants to be open for take-out and delivery only.
Photos provided to WDEL show customers sitting and eating inside on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
But on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 shortly before 10:30 a.m., the diner's Facebook page said: 'Sorry I don't service to dine- in just takeout or delivery,' which is in compliance with current restrictions.
WDEL stopped by the diner about an hour after that message was posted, but the owner wasn't present and staff said one wouldn't be until later in the afternoon.
Middletown Police confirmed to WDEL they did stop by the diner Monday to remind them of current restrictions.