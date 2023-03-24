Two roadways that connect to Route 299 in Middletown will be closed next month as the Main Street expansion project continues.
Willow Grove Mill Drive will be closed between Route 299 and Trupenny Turn from Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 22.
The Route 299 entrance to Middletown High School will also be blocked during their Spring Break from Friday, April 7 until Sunday, April 16. Access to MHS will be available via Silver Lake Road.
The Route 299 project began in June 2021 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023, with two lanes in both directions near Delaware Route 1, and one lane each way with a center turn lane from there to Catherine Street.