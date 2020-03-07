Middletown's Morgan Hurd began her Olympic-year schedule out strong, claiming gold at the 2020 American Cup in Milwaukee.
Hurd's second American Cup All-Around title in three years was powered by a first-place showing on the uneven bars, and a second-place effort on floor exercise.
Hurd, who won the 2017 World Championships All-Around and was part of winning U.S. teams in both 2017 and 2018, was left off of the 2019 squad, and told NBC she was looking for a big effort.
"It propelled me greatly. It felt so amazing to be back on the floor, especially having such a disappointing end to my 2019. It felt great to come into 2020 on a high note."
Hurd's victory included a win over second place Kayla DiCello, a competitor for one of the four coveted slots on the national team.
"The message I'm sending myself and the world is just that it's not over until it's over. I've said this many times in the past, you have to fight until the very end, until the very last second. It's not over until the last person goes."
Besides uneven bars and floor exercise, she also finished third in the vault and pommel house, and was asked if it might be her best performance to date.
"I would have to agree. I feel basically at the my greatest I've ever been, especially so early in the year. I can only go up from here."
The USA Gymnastics Championships are set for June 17-21 in Saint Louis, with the Olympic Team trials the next weekend.
There's time, but it's a great start for Hurd.