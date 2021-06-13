A 37-year-old Middletown woman was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Greenville early Sunday morning.
The woman's car went through a red light at Montchanin and Barley Mill Roads shortly after 7 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
A pickup truck hit the car, spinning it 180 degrees, while the truck flipped onto its roof.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The pickup driver was treated at Christiana for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The intersection was closed for about 3 and a half hours after the crash, which is still under investigation--police are asking anyone with information to call Master Corporal J. Forester at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com