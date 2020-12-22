"I really don't care do u?"
That was the slogan on the back of Melania Trump's jacket, satirized in a float that appeared in the annual Hummers parade held each New Year's Day in Middletown. It was worn by a woman accompanied by a man in dirty underwear and a child, both in dog cages, as a part of a depiction of a "Border Detention Center."
The float garnered much backlash from community activists after the January 2019 float's appearance, ultimately being called out by the Delaware State Senate Democratic Caucus for what the group called "poor taste" and "punching down."
Jack Schreppler is the self-described genocidal leader of the parade, and on it's 50th anniversary, Schreppler detailed on WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what controversy could not: a cancellation of the event--at least for this year.
"Happy Festivus, Happy Hanukkah. Merry Christmas, whatever jingles your bell. I'm the Idi Amin of the parade. I'm grand marshal for life," he said. "This is the semi-century mark. This would have been our 50th Parade."
The parade, born in 1970, started small, with a few families who were lifelong friends and business partners wearing hats and dancing down the street for a few blocks through town. Schreppler said a float themed around the Iran Contra scandal was the first "political" float to make an appearance, and the idea to parody cultural events slowly caught on.
"It became a trend that people would do skits and signs and things to make fun of somebody who had stepped in it, whether they be an athlete or a politician or a business person. And that's how it developed over time. And for the most part, people have enjoyed it," Schreppler said. "It's funny. We have not yielded to snow or 'snowflakes,' but a virus has taken us out this year. I decided not to apply for a permit, because I did not want to force my friends in the town government and state government to turn me down. I thought I should be responsible. We're just going to take a one-year pause and we'll celebrate 50 in a year and a week from now."
That trend grew into the divisiveness of the current political stage, and the appearance of a float many considered to be mocking children being jailed--but which Schreppler defended as a mockery of the current administration--led to troubles for the tradition.
"My friend was sitting with his grandson in the cage, pretending to be immigrants locked up at the border, and there was a woman on the float wearing a coat mocking Melania Trump. It said on the back of the coat, 'I don't care, do you,' or something like that, which she had actually worn," he said. "I think most people who actually saw the parade thought that they were making fun of President and Mrs. Trump, but it was after it got into social media that a lot of people--I will call them snowflakes--who did not witness the parade, saw accounts of it on social media and decided that they wanted to try to cancel us...That's behind us. I don't really want to dwell on that. As I said, we don't yield to political correctness. But we did have to yield to this virus."