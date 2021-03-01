Middletown Mayor Ken Branner holds a copy of the town's new parade guidelines

Sean Greene

 Sean Greene

Middletown Mayor Kennett Branner will stay in charge for another two years after winning his 17th town election on Monday.

Branner claimed 69.5% of the vote against Joseph Pontak for a seat that Branner has held since 1989.

Drew Chas (73%), Aaron Blythe (64%), and James Royston (56%) each retained their seats on Middletown Council.

They defeated Ernest Hargett (40%), Malika Spruill (29%), Robert Muniz (24%), and Tynesia Stewart (21%) for the three available two-year terms.

The winners will be sworn in ahead of the March 8 Town Council meeting.

