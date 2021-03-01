Middletown Mayor Kennett Branner will stay in charge for another two years after winning his 17th town election on Monday.
Branner claimed 69.5% of the vote against Joseph Pontak for a seat that Branner has held since 1989.
Drew Chas (73%), Aaron Blythe (64%), and James Royston (56%) each retained their seats on Middletown Council.
They defeated Ernest Hargett (40%), Malika Spruill (29%), Robert Muniz (24%), and Tynesia Stewart (21%) for the three available two-year terms.
The winners will be sworn in ahead of the March 8 Town Council meeting.