Middletown native Marquis Dendy won his second career U.S. Outdoor Track & Field gold medal by edging out a victory in the long jump this weekend.
The 2020 Olympian soared 8.14m (26.7 feet) to defeat Jarrion Lawson by 1 centimeter to match his title won in 2015.
Dendy accomplished the feat on the first of his six jumps in the final in Eugene, Oregon.
Dendy has been off to a strong start in 2023, earning a goald at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix with a jump of 8.34 meters, just off his personal best (non-wind aided) of 8.42m set in 2016.
In 2016 Dendy won gold at the World Indoor Championships, and took bronze in 2018 and 2022. He also won the U.S. Indoor Championship gold in 2016.
Dendy was named co-Delaware Athlete of the Year by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association in 2015.
Padua and Villanova alum Lydia Olivere competed in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase, finishing 19th in the preliminaries, missing the final by 17 seconds.