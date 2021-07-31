Five years after an injury kept him out of the Rio Olympics jumping pit, Middletown's Marquis Dendy soared in Tokyo Saturday morning in the Long Jump.
Dendy leaped 7.85 meters (25 feet, 9 inches), but it missed qualifying for tomorrow's Olympic Finals.
The all-state jumper from Middletown who went on to win the Bowerman Award as the nation's top collegiate track & field athlete at the University of Florida competed after missing the 2016 games due to an Achilles injury after qualifying for the Rio Games.
He also suffered a torn labrum in 2013 and patella tendon in 2019, but still returned to have the collegiate, and then the US Olympic Trial success.
In a Twitter post thanking his fans, Dendy said he hasn't spoken much about his past injuries in interviews for a reason.
"I never cried, I never felt bad, I just told myself get up and work harder to be better than that experience."
Dendy later wrote "the work continues."