Middletown High School alum Marquis Dendy launched his way onto Team USA by finishing second in the long jump at the US Olympic Trials Sunday night.
Dendy, the 2016 World Champion in the event, saved his season-best for the perfect time, soaring 27'6", good enough for second place, and a guaranteed spot in next month's Tokyo Olympics.
It continues a comeback story for Dendy, who was injured shortly after qualifying for the 2016 Olympics, having to back out before competing in Rio due to a leg injury.
Dendy won the 2015 Bowerman Award as the top NCAA Track & Field athlete in the country at the University of Florida, after winning multiple state titles at Middletown.