Middletown-alum Chris Godwin caught two passes from 5-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccanears dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV.
Godwin caught the first pass of the game by Brady, with his other catch coming on a last-minute drive in the first half that led to a Brady to Antonio Brown touchdown with six seconds left, putting the Bucs up 21-6 at halftime.
Brady earlier completed two touchdown passes to his former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brown also played with Brady in New England, and were part of the key additions that helped Tampa Bay win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Brady finished completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns. Leonard Fournette scored the final touchdown for the Bucs, part of an 89-yard performance.
Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 133 yards, but the Chiefs were unable to find the end zone, just the second time that has happened in Super Bowl history. The other time was Super Bowl LIII, when Tom Brady's Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3.
Brady's 7th Super Bowl title gives him more championships than any NFL franchise, topping the Patriots and Steelers, who both have six.