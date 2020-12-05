If you were hoping to spend your New Year's Day checking out Middletown's Hummers Parade, you'll have to make other plans.
Jack Schreppler, the parade's "Grand Marshal for Life," decided not to request a permit for what would have been the 50th annual Hummers Parade because, in his opinion, it won't be safe to hold the event until a coronavirus vaccine is available, the Middletown Transcript reported.
The parade, which pokes fun at politicians, celebrities and current events, was started in 1971 as a spoof of Philadelphia's Mummers Parade.