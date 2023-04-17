Middletown's lights are slowly being restored after a car crash led to a repair that required a town-wide power outage Monday afternoon.
Delmarva Power, which supplies the power to the city which bills customers, had to fix a high-voltage line along Industrial Drive after it was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.
The outage began around 2:30 p.m., with only businesses with generators remaining open, with a handful including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wawa, and the ChristianaCare Emergency Center being available.
Several stores, including the entire Westtown complex of stores and restaurants, went completely dark into Monday evening.
Downtown after sunset, the only lights came from passing cars, a few candles in windows, and the traffic signal at Main & Broad Streets which were operational due to a DelDOT generator.
DelDOT was able to maintain the traffic signals at most major intersections for the majority of the duration of the outage.
Middletown resident Sandira, who did not wish to give her last name, was enjoying sitting on a Main Street bench after darkness overwhelmed the town.
"It's nice, it's a little bit peaceful, but at the same time you're kind of wandering if it's going to be a ghost town or an apocalypse-type thing. It's different, it's my first time really seeing the town like this."
The outage only applied to Town of Middletown customers, with the lights remaining on outside of Middletown's limits for Delmarva Power's direct customers.
DelDOT said a vehicle struck a guide wire for a pole that damaged a transmission hub.