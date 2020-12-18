Motorcade for Milford cop
Odessa Fire Company

Milford police officer Senior Corporal Timothy Webb began his road to recovery on Thursday, December 17, 2020, with an escort from his law enforcement colleagues.

Webb left Christiana Hospital for a rehab facility, just a week after being shot in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach motel.

Lines of police officers from several different agencies were on either side of a walkway as Webb was wheeled out of the hospital.

A number of police vehicles then escorted him away from the hospital and down Route 1.

Firefighters manned bridges over Route 1 along the way and saluted as the police escort passed by.

The 13-year Milford police veteran was flown to Christiana Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Webb is assigned to a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force that was attempting to serve a warrant on 37-year old Evelio Rivera of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Rivera was shot and killed.

 

