Milford police officer Senior Corporal Timothy Webb began his road to recovery on Thursday, December 17, 2020, with an escort from his law enforcement colleagues.
Webb left Christiana Hospital for a rehab facility, just a week after being shot in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach motel.
Lines of police officers from several different agencies were on either side of a walkway as Webb was wheeled out of the hospital.
A number of police vehicles then escorted him away from the hospital and down Route 1.
Firefighters manned bridges over Route 1 along the way and saluted as the police escort passed by.
The 13-year Milford police veteran was flown to Christiana Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Webb is assigned to a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force that was attempting to serve a warrant on 37-year old Evelio Rivera of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Rivera was shot and killed.