Two additional juvenile residents of the Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the facility's total number of cases to four.
“Throughout this pandemic, the safety and wellbeing of our staff and youth has remained our primary concern. We have implemented procedural changes to protect staff and youth and make our decisions by following the guidance of public health officials. We will continue those efforts to protect our staff and youth,” said Josette Manning, cabinet secretary of DSCYF, which oversees the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services. “We are in a time of overwhelming stress, and I want to express how grateful I am for our dedicated staff. They have reported to work under extremely trying times and continue to strive every day to help youth rehabilitate and move forward with their lives.”
The department said Monday, the test results were received over the weekend and cleaning protocols went into effect immediately.
Of the four, two were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms, officials said.
WDEL was first to report the two cases Friday, which were the first in a secure facility for youth since the start of the pandemic. The cases have also resulted in the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families standing up a separate COVID-19 treatment center for the infected youth.