Wilmington Police Inspector Cecilia Ashe has been sworn in as Milford's next Police Chief.
Ashe spent 17 years with the Wilmington Police Department, reaching the rank of Inspector under former Police Chief Robert Tracey.
She was not selected to replace her former boss, with Captain Wilfredo Campos being named into that position last month.
Instead, Ashe will take over a 37-member department for the 12,000 residents of Milford.
"Chief Ashe is an excellent value-add for the City of Milford,” Mayor Archie Campbell said, “Her strong leadership skills, coupled with her vast experience in law enforcement and her commitment to excellence will serve the city well in the coming years. We are excited to witness what Chief Ashe brings to the table and the City Council and I look forward to working with her as a team that will make Milford a safe, friendly place to live.”
The Wilmington University alum also worked as a police officer in Arlington County, Virginia.
She'll be tasked with finishing the plans for a $20 million police facility that was approved in a 2021 Milford referendum.
Ashe replaces Chief Kenneth Brown, who retired in August 2022. Captain Edward Huey was serving as the Interim Chief.