Milford testing facility The Lab at Seascape received a cease and desist order for allegedly charging customers fees connected to COVID-19 tests in violation of Delaware's state of emergency.
According to a letter sent by the Delaware Department of Social Services to CEO Karen Coverdale, The Lab at Seascape was accused of charging $40 for administrative costs associated with a newer COVID-19 antibody test.
In the letter signed by Director Karyl Rattay, DHSS told Seascape that Carney's order "is explicit that no provider shall charge 'direct-to-consumer' costs for COVID-19 testing. Therefore, you must immediately CEASE AND DESIST charging out-of-pocket costs for the provision of any COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 test."
Coverdale posted on their company's facebook page earlier Monday a letter she said was written to someone who complained about the charge.
"The staff at the Lab at Seascape - those who stood outside in the wind and cold today - are heartbroken that certain members of the community feel that we are 'overcharging' for our rapid antibody test.' We are a patient driven, independently owned laboratory who always goes above and beyond and will continue to do so."
Her response also addressed the $40 charge.
"In regard to pricing, The Lab at Seascape is NOT charging for the antibody test. We are paying 5 people to stand in the parking area in the wind and weather to risk their own health and safety for the wellbeing of others. We are paying staff to answer phones, schedule appointments, post results, contact patients with results, contact health officials for positive outcomes. Our $40 administration fee for the above listed services does not begin to cover the cost we incur to offer our services."
DHSS also accused Seascape of only reporting positive test results to the State of Delaware. On March 10, the Division of Public Health required all labs to report all test results.
The negative testing result count has had an asterisk next to it on the state's official count since it was first declared last week, saying they were having issues with some labs complying with the change from positive-only to all tests.
WDEL has reached out to The Lab at Seascape for further comment.