Milford is in the midst of a cleanup after a heavy storm brought damaging conditions, which included a tornado touching down, officials confirmed Friday.
According to Sara Pletcher, Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator for Milford, the city will be conducting storm debris collection through Monday, July 12, 2021.
Electric service in several communities was disrupted by the storm, she said, and while it was mostly residential services affected, some traffic signals and a sewer pump station also went dark. Power had been fully restored by 7 a.m. on July 2nd.
Anyone who needs debris collected should contact the City of Milford Customer Service Department at 302.422.6616.