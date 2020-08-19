The Delaware Department of Justice has cleared two Milford police officers in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brandon Roberts, of Dover, in January of this year.
In its report, which included graphic footage from the officer's body cams and a hallway surveillance camera, and multiple interviews with both officers on the scene and witnesses in the apartment complex where the shooting took place, the DOJ ruled the officers were justified in using deadly force.
Milford Police were called to the unit block of Linstone Lane on the evening of January 5, 2020, for reports of a domestic-related assault in which a woman and a child were possibly being held against their will.
According to the transcript from 911 calls, a pregnant woman in the apartment told an operator that Roberts wasn't letting her out of a room and that he had hit her.
The female victim said she wanted an ambulance and was then asked about the nature of her injuries.
“I don’t know, because he was just punching me in my head and punching me in my back and everything else," said the victim. "And punching me in my ribs and I’m pregnant.”
The woman was also heard over the phone talking to Roberts.
“You put your hands on me and you hit the baby on accident, you stupid dog.”
Roberts also took the phone and proceeded to make threats against the police to the 911 operator, according to the transcripts.
"Any cops that pull up here, I’m killing all ya’ll bitch-ass, cracker-ass motherf***ers.”
The operator then asked if he had any weapons, to which Roberts responded, “Yeah, I’ve got a weapon. I got a big-ass machete, I got an AK-47, and a bomb strapped to me. I’m part of ISIS; I’m about to blow this whole sh*t up.”
As seen on their body cameras, Corporal Nigel Golding and Patrolman Patrick Karpin approached the apartment with guns drawn, banged on the door, and announced themselves as Milford Police.
Roberts opened the door slightly and both Golding and Karpin can be heard yelling at him to show his hands.
As the video continued, Golding can be seen trying to push the door open, at which point Roberts emerges with a knife in his right hand.
According to the DOJ report, Golding attempts to swipe at Roberts hand holding the knife but misses.
Roberts continues to move with the knife towards Golding, who was backing up toward another apartment door, and according to the DOJ report, Roberts says, "Shoot me."
Both officers opened fire simultaneously and Roberts crumbled to the ground.
The entire encounter lasted less than ten seconds.
The DOJ report said Roberts was hit eight times.
Arriving officers are seen on camera footage securing the scene and beginning CPR on Roberts.
As Golding and Karpin arrived at the apartment, the woman told the 911 operator Roberts had a mental disability.
“So please take it easy on him, because he is bipolar, and he is schizophrenic and yes, he does have a mental disability. He has anxiety and he has a lot of other problems that we don’t know yet.”
During subsequent interviews, the woman told officers she believed Roberts had taken Xanax and consumed alcohol.
A toxicology report on Roberts revealed his blood alcohol level to be 0.111%.
The last words prior to the 911 call ending were from the victim in the apartment:
"Oh my God, they really shot him."