Lulu Ross Elementary Fifth Grade teacher Ashley Lockwood has been named the 2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year.
The Seaford native is in her sixth year teaching in the Milford School District, after previously working as a special education teacher in Maryland's Dorchester County.
She earned a Sociology degree from the University of Delaware, before getting her Masters in education at Wilmington University.
Lockwood has been active in serving underrepresented communities in Kent County, joining the Milford School District's Equity Action Committee, acting as Chair of local teacher union's Ethnic Minority Affairs Committee, and is the Kent County Chair for the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League Young Professionals.
"Our students need to feel welcome and have a sense of belonging in our buildings and in our district. They need to have the resources that they need. We have a very large multi-lingual population in our district, our special needs populations, our students with disabilities, all of those needs need to be met."
Lockwood said there needs to be a team mentality to education, for an individual student, and also between schools throughout districts and the state.
"We want to make sure that everyone feels included, not just the students, but their families, too. Sometimes it is hard to engage families from different backgrounds, so we make it a point in Milford to embrace those differences and make sure everyone is engaged."
Lockwood said teachers need to be key figures in the lives of their students on many levels.
"Children spend most of their day at school and look to me for consistency, assurance, and security. I am honored to provide that, along with high quality instruction, that will prepare them for the next level."
Lockwood said the most reward can come when she's able to make a major breakthrough in a classroom.
"For me, the most special moments occur when the quietest student raises his hand to participate in a class discussion, when a student who has struggled starts to show significant growth, or when students work together to solve a problem."
Lockwood was selected from a group of 20 finalists representing Delaware's public and charter schools. The finalists each received a $2,000 cash grant. Lockwood wins an additional $3,000, and $5,000 to spend to benefit her classroom.
She now becomes a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year, a title Delaware has not claimed in a program that goes back to 1952.
2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year Nominees
- Appoquinimink: Elizabeth Kelly Koch, Redding MS, American Sign Language
- Brandywine: Uchechi Amudipe, Concord HS, Career & Technical Education
- Caesar Rodney: Missy Snyder: Welch Elementary, Second Grade
- Cape Henlopen: Rony Flechier, Cape Henlopen HS, Math
- Capital: Amy Bowen, North Dover Elementary, Fourth Grade
- Christina: Jennifer Cohen, The Brennan School, Special Education
- Colonial: Beth Twardus, McCullough MS, Math
- Charters: Daniel Primiani, Academia Antonia Alonso, Social Studies
- Delmar: Mary Pierce-Cass, Delmar HS, Science
- Indian River: Jannah Truitt, Lord Baltimore Elementary, Kindergarten
- Lake Forest: Lindsey Saxton, Lake Forest HS, Agricultural Science
- Laurel: Erin Razzano, Laurel MS, English/Language Arts
- Milford: Ashley Lockwood, Lulu Ross Elementary, Fifth Grade
- NCC Vo-Tech: Greta K. Humphrey, Delcastle HS, Special Education
- Polytech: Amanda Waggoner, Polytech HS, Spanish
- Red Clay: Terri T. Pruitt, Cab Calloway, English/Language Arts
- Seaford: Kiara Briggs, Blades Elementary, Kindergarten
- Smyrna: Lindsey Alexitch, Smyrna HS, Social Studies
- Sussex Tech: Matthew Lewis, Sussex Tech, Social Studies
- Woodbridge: Sarah Burress, Wheatley Elementary, Fourth Grade