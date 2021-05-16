A military jet fighter plane swept across the skies of Northern Delaware and Southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2021, after being scrambled to intercept a small aircraft.
The United States Secret Service tells WDEL News the incident happened at approximately 1:09 p.m.
"A small aircraft violated the restricted airspace in Wilmington, DE. Per standard protocol, U.S. military aircraft responded, the aircraft was intercepted, and the pilot redirected to a local airport,” said a Secret Service spokesperson.
The no-fly-zone over Wilmington is in place when President Joseph Biden is at his residence in Greenville.
The Secret Service did not say which military base the jet was dispatched from.
There's no word on if the pilot will face any criminal charges or disciplinary action.