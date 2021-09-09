Delaware Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexys Bowers was forced to miss her son's first day of school at New Castle Elementary School, but she made up for it with a special reunion.
Bowers' husband Anthony Sr. was called to the school under the guise that their son Anthony Jr. was feeling ill.
As they exited the school, Alexys was there with open arms at the bottom of the steps to give her son a huge hug, and then gave the same to her husband.
Then, as Alexys turned around, daughter Alani was sprinting down the sidewalk yelling "Mommy" for yet another warm embrace.
Alexys was deployed to Kuwait on July 11, and was sent home on Tuesday, allowing for the reunion to take place.