It is illegal for unauthorized private militias to be present at polling locations, intimidating voters in Delaware.

With President Donald Trump's call during the first presidential debate for supporters to independently monitor polling locations--a federal crime--Georgetown University Law Center's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection released a breakdown of what's legal and illegal in all 50 states.

“Local officials, law enforcement, and voters need to know that groups of armed individuals have no legal authority under federal or state law to show up at voting locations claiming to protect or patrol the polls,” said Mary McCord, Legal Director of ICAP and a former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice, in a release. “Given the increasing self-deployment of private unlawful militias during protests against racial injustice across the country, intimidating peaceful protesters and heightening the risk of violence—sometimes with tragic results—communities must prepare for similar unlawful private militia activity and intimidation in connection with the election.”

+4 Dover man indicted on charges he pulled out handgun during political rally A Dover man has been indicted on multiple felony charges stemming from an incident where he …

The Justice Department and FBI are planning for increased levels of Election Day violence and disruptions, according to the Washington Post. "Proud Boys" and openly carrying protesters have already occasionally appeared at political rallies around the state of Delaware, with an indictment being handed down on gun charges at least once so far.

Delaware's constitution specifically forbids private military units from operating outside state authority, including as surrogate law enforcement officers.

Delaware Code, Article I of the Bill of Rights reads:

§ 17. Standing army; necessity for legislative consent; subordination of military. Section 17. No standing army shall be kept without the consent of the General Assembly, and the military shall in all cases and at all times be in strict subordination to the civil power.

Article continues below advertisement

The Second Amendment also "does not prevent the prohibition of private paramilitary organizations," according to the United States Supreme Court. Georgetown provided steps on how to identify these groups, and who to contact should voters experience any issues. First, Georgetown Law said:

"Groups of armed individuals that engage in paramilitary activity or law enforcement functions without being called forth by a governor or the federal government and without reporting to any government authority are acting as unauthorized private militias. They sometimes train together and respond to events using firearms and other paramilitary techniques, such as staking out tactical positions and operating in military-style formations. They often purport to have authority to engage in military and law enforcement functions such as protecting property and engaging in crowd control. "These groups often engage in behaviors that show their intent to act as a private militia, such as wearing military-style uniforms, tactical gear, or identifying insignia; wielding firearms or other weapons; and operating within a coordinated command structure. Other factors—such as statements by leaders or members’ efforts to direct the actions of others—also may suggest that a group is acting as a private militia. Groups of armed individuals may engage in unauthorized militia activity even if they do not consider themselves to be “members” of a paramilitary organization."

If intimidating behavior is spotted, Voters are encouraged to contact Election Protection at 866-Our-Vote (866-687-8683). Assistance in also available in Spanish at 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888- 839-8682), in Arabic at 844-YALLA-US (844-915-5187), and Asian languages at 888-API-VOTE (1-888-174-8683). A video call number for American Sign Language is available at 301-818-VOTE (301-818-8683).

Additionally, the contact numbers for Delaware's Election Commissioner Anthony Albence and the county Department of Elections offices are:

Commissioner: 302.739.4277

New Castle County: 302.577.3464

Kent County: 302.739.4515

Sussex County: 302.856.5367

You can read the entire release from Georgetown Law here: