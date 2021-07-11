A Millsboro man is in prison on a DUI charge for allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his Jeep in Rehoboth Beach, then leaving the scene.
Derek White's Jeep was westbound on Rehoboth Avenue near Church Street just before 5 Saturday afternoon, and a 20-year-old Rehoboth woman was riding her bike on the shoulder ahead of White, Delaware State Police said.
The Jeep moved onto the shoulder and hit the back of the bike, throwing the woman into the entrance to the Henlopen Square shopping complex.
She was flown to Christiana Hospital in a State Police helicopter to be treated for serious injuries.
White kept driving after the crash, and after his Jeep was spotted in the parking lot of Grand Rental Station on Hebron Road, troopers arrested him there.
White's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, and in addition to the DUI, charges against him include vehicular assault, leaving the scene and driving while suspended.