A 49-year-old Millsboro man died in an industrial accident in Rehoboth Beach Thursday.
According to Delaware State Police, the victim became pinned beneath a skid steer around 9:55 a.m. on March 5, 2020, at a site on Colonial Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim will undergo an autopsy at the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The case remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit, authorities said.