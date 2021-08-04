A federal grand jury has indicted a Millsboro man on a host of weapons charges.
Job Gillette, 23, is a felon prohibited from possession firearms.
The indictment against him alleges that in March of 2021, Gillette was found in possession of a homemade a bomb, constructed out of a glass bottle, containing ignitable liquid and foam-like material. He's also accused of possessing several parts to readily assemble three other homemade bombs using Cognac bottles. The indictment further claims Gillette possessed a stolen AK-47 with an altered serial number.
If convicted, he faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for each of the first five counts and five years in prison for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss expressed his gratitude to citizens who brought Gillette to law enforcement's attention.
"Law enforcement recovered homemade bombs and an AK-47 from the defendant, who was prohibited from legally possessing any firearms. The officers’ actions thereby ensured that these homemade bombs could never be put to use. Delaware is safer because of their efforts," said Weiss in a prepared statement.
“You so often hear us say, 'if you see something, say something' that’s exactly what happened in this case and because of that citizen alert we averted a potentially hazardous situation,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.